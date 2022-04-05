Richmond’s push to deal with costly stormwater runoff issues

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At Richmond’s Broad Rock Library, new pavers, trees and other native plants now sever as buffers, absorbing water running off the building, and preventing it from flooding the nearby park.

“Climate change is real. And so we’re seeing the impact and feel the impact, especially in neighborhoods that have been historically underfunded,” said Mike Jones, Richmond City Council.

Richmond City Council is poised to approve more than $65 million, proposed in Mayor Levar Stoney’s budget, to continue that work and more.

“When it rains we already have a saturated ground and in addition to that, we don’t have the storm and gutter infrastructure to collect that water,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Councilor.

Those funds would also enlarge, replace and repair thousands of miles of gas, water and wastewater lines under the city, and near public utility plants.

“We’re changing out pipes that are currently smaller in diameter and exchanging them for larger pipes so that more stormwater can go through those pipes and essentially cause less flooding,” said Councilor Lynch.

That would also be helpful for the James River. If it rains too much, the city’s combined sewer system can back up and overflow into it.

Meanwhile, Councilor Jones says the Southside actually needs about $300 million in total for stormwater improvement projects, so even more still needs to be done.

“We’re looking at several projects throughout the year, throughout the upcoming fiscal year that will get to the issue of stormwater runoff. Is it the end all be all? No. There’s a lot of work to do,” said Councilor Jones.

The city council will hold a public hearing on the budget money coming up on Monday at Richmond City Hall.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

