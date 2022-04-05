Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond’s push to deal with costly stormwater runoff issues

Richmond stormwater system
Richmond stormwater system(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At Richmond’s Broad Rock Library, new pavers, trees and other native plants now sever as buffers, absorbing water running off the building, and preventing it from flooding the nearby park.

“Climate change is real. And so we’re seeing the impact and feel the impact, especially in neighborhoods that have been historically underfunded,” said Mike Jones, Richmond City Council.

Richmond City Council is poised to approve more than $65 million, proposed in Mayor Levar Stoney’s budget, to continue that work and more.

“When it rains we already have a saturated ground and in addition to that, we don’t have the storm and gutter infrastructure to collect that water,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Councilor.

Those funds would also enlarge, replace and repair thousands of miles of gas, water and wastewater lines under the city, and near public utility plants.

“We’re changing out pipes that are currently smaller in diameter and exchanging them for larger pipes so that more stormwater can go through those pipes and essentially cause less flooding,” said Councilor Lynch.

That would also be helpful for the James River. If it rains too much, the city’s combined sewer system can back up and overflow into it.

Meanwhile, Councilor Jones says the Southside actually needs about $300 million in total for stormwater improvement projects, so even more still needs to be done.

“We’re looking at several projects throughout the year, throughout the upcoming fiscal year that will get to the issue of stormwater runoff. Is it the end all be all? No. There’s a lot of work to do,” said Councilor Jones.

The city council will hold a public hearing on the budget money coming up on Monday at Richmond City Hall.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A man is dead after he was shot on North 19th Street late Sunday night
Man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting Sunday night identified
Memorial sits at the apartment complex the 15-year-old was shot at.
‘This can’t be fixed’: 15-year-old boy killed in Petersburg apartment complex shooting
File.
Man fighting for life in hospital after shooting in Richmond neighborhood
Western Virginia Regional Jail
Man arrested for murder of missing woman after remains found in 2021
American Airlines Customer at Richmond International
Flight cancellations and delays persist beyond weekend at RIC

Latest News

This is the fifth handgun caught by TSA officers at RIC this year
Providence Forge woman caught by TSA officers with handgun at RIC
Trey Sutton
Henrico community continues to pay their last respects Officer Trey Sutton
Virginia Lottery logo
Virginia Lottery celebrating teachers with “Thank a Teacher” campaign
The bill supports hospitality businesses struggling to rebound following the pandemic.
Youngkin signs bill extending cocktails to-go through July 2024