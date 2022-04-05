Healthcare Pros
Rep. Spanberger introduces new trucker bill

Spanberger (FILE)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger is introducing a new bill to help fix the shortage of truck drivers in Virginia.

America had 80,000 less truck drivers than usual in 2021, which impacted supply chains.

Spanberger’s bill would give new truck drivers a tax credit and experienced drivers a financial incentive to continue.

“In order for us to really combat the the shortages, the supply chain disruptions, and the rising costs that families and businesses have been facing, we need to attract and retain more-skilled drivers to the American trucking industry,” the representative said.

The Strengthening Supply Chains Through Truck Driver Incentives Act is a bipartisan effort in collaboration with Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin.

