Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Providence Forge woman caught by TSA officers with handgun at RIC

This is the fifth handgun caught by TSA officers at RIC this year
This is the fifth handgun caught by TSA officers at RIC this year(Transportation Security Administration)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Transportation Security Administration Officers at Richmond International Airport prevented a woman from carrying her handgun onto a flight Monday.

The Providence Forge woman was stopped by TSA officers after her carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit. The .380 caliber handgun was not loaded at the time.

This is the fifth handgun that TSA officers have found at RIC this year.

The handgun was taken, and the woman was cited for a weapons violation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A man is dead after he was shot on North 19th Street late Sunday night
Man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting Sunday night identified
Memorial sits at the apartment complex the 15-year-old was shot at.
‘This can’t be fixed’: 15-year-old boy killed in Petersburg apartment complex shooting
File.
Man fighting for life in hospital after shooting in Richmond neighborhood
Western Virginia Regional Jail
Man arrested for murder of missing woman after remains found in 2021
American Airlines Customer at Richmond International
Flight cancellations and delays persist beyond weekend at RIC

Latest News

Trey Sutton
Henrico community continues to pay their last respects Officer Trey Sutton
Virginia Lottery logo
Virginia Lottery celebrating teachers with “Thank a Teacher” campaign
The bill supports hospitality businesses struggling to rebound following the pandemic.
Youngkin signs bill extending cocktails to-go through July 2024
VDOT says it wants to know what improvements you think should be made to address bike,...
VDOT opens survey on safety improvements for 5 busy roads in central Virginia