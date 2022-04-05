Providence Forge woman caught by TSA officers with handgun at RIC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Transportation Security Administration Officers at Richmond International Airport prevented a woman from carrying her handgun onto a flight Monday.

The Providence Forge woman was stopped by TSA officers after her carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit. The .380 caliber handgun was not loaded at the time.

This is the fifth handgun that TSA officers have found at RIC this year.

The handgun was taken, and the woman was cited for a weapons violation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.