Police search for suspect in deadly shooting at Hopewell gas station

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Wawa.

Police say just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, officers responded to 907 Colonial Corner Drive for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, officers found Willie Studivant, of Hopewell, with multiple gunshot wounds and lying on the ground near a fuel pump. He was rushed to John Randolph Medical Center, where he later died.

After investigating, police identified Demonte Jones as the suspect in the case.

Police said Jones is considered armed and dangerous.

He is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm in public.

Anyone with information about where Jones may be is asked to call Lead Detective Cameron List at (804) 541-2284 and Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.