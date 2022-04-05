Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police search for suspect in deadly shooting at Hopewell gas station

Demonte Jones
Demonte Jones(Hopewell Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Wawa.

Police say just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, officers responded to 907 Colonial Corner Drive for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, officers found Willie Studivant, of Hopewell, with multiple gunshot wounds and lying on the ground near a fuel pump. He was rushed to John Randolph Medical Center, where he later died.

After investigating, police identified Demonte Jones as the suspect in the case.

Police said Jones is considered armed and dangerous.

He is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm in public.

Anyone with information about where Jones may be is asked to call Lead Detective Cameron List at (804) 541-2284 and Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A man is dead after he was shot on North 19th Street late Sunday night
Man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting Sunday night identified
Memorial sits at the apartment complex the 15-year-old was shot at.
‘This can’t be fixed’: 15-year-old boy killed in Petersburg apartment complex shooting
Western Virginia Regional Jail
Man arrested for murder of missing woman after remains found in 2021
File.
Man fighting for life in hospital after shooting in Richmond neighborhood
American Airlines Customer at Richmond International
Flight cancellations and delays persist beyond weekend at RIC

Latest News

Brenton Luper was able to offer a portion of his liver to his mom, Karen, through a living...
How a $104 million gift will advance treatments for patients with liver disease
A few strong to severe storms are possible Thursday during the early afternoon, most likely...
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong storms possible Thursday across central Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that all flags of the United States of America and the...
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Henrico officer killed in crash
Maymont Park.
Maymont to host annual Summer Kickoff Concert in May