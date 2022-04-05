News to Know for April 5: Juvenile shot in Richmond; Fallen Henrico Officer remembered; Cocktails to-go bill signed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have breaking news overnight, a Richmond juvenile was shot on St. James Street. Here are the latest details along with our other top headlines.

Here’s What We Know...

Richmond Police tell us that the child was shot in the arm in Gilpin Court around 10:30 last night.

They have not said exactly how old that person is - or if there are any suspects. However, the juvenile is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about what happened can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Ashland Man Wanted

Angelo O'Neil Chandler (Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a wanted man.

40-year-old Angelo O’Neil Chandler is wanted for possessing obscene materials with a minor.

Chandler is 5′5 and weighs 151 pounds.

Anyone with information about where Chandler might be is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Henrico Community Remembers Fallen Officer Trey Sutton

Family, friends, and fellow officers gathered to remember the 24-year-old during a prayer vigil at the Henrico Police Memorial.

Sutton died after a car crash along Route 301 nearly a week ago - while he was field training.

“Trey was family,” Henrico Police Chief Eric English said. “When he took that oath to be a Henrico County Police Officer and join our division, we added another brother.”

Today, the community is invited to honor Sutton during a visitation at Victory Tabernacle Church - which will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A memorial service is planned for Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. after which Sutton will be buried at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens in Hopewell.

Cheers To That!

Virginians 21 and older can order an alcoholic drink to-go for at least the next two years.

Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill that extends the availability through July 2024. Officials say they hope this will continue to support the recovery of hospitality businesses that took the heaviest hits during the pandemic.

During the pandemic, 35 states started allowing restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to-go to help with the economic impacts the pandemic was having on the industry.

Cloudy With Rain This Evening

This evening beings our first round of rain into Wednesday and the second round arrives Thursday.

Today will be mostly cloudy and warm with scattered evening showers. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Final Thought

“The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane.” – Mahatma Gandhi

