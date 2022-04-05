Maymont mourns loss of beloved bison Snoopy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Maymont’s beloved bison “Snoopy” has passed away.

Maymont says Snoopy was the senior matriarch of the three female American bison, who live there.

She passed away after a brief illness on Sunday a few months shy of her 21st birthday.

“Snoopy lived to a ripe old age for a bison,” said Joe Neel, Maymont Senior Manager of Zoology. “The average life span of a wild bison is 12 to 20 years. Like many of the animals who come to live at Maymont, where they are safe from predators and given a healthy diet and room for exercise, she lived to the age of a typical domesticated bison of 20 to 25 years.”

Maymont says her two companions - Dakota and Cheyenne will receive extra care and attention as they adjust to the loss of Snoopy.

