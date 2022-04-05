Maymont to host annual Summer Kickoff Concert in May

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is nothing like music under the stars to kick off the summer season. Maymont will host its annual Summer Kickoff Concert on May 6.

The show will feature Three Sheets to the Wind and Tom Petty tribute band Full Moon Fever.

Guests are encouraged to bring their picnic blankets and chairs.

There will be food trucks, beer and cider.

This year, Maymont is also offering a special VIP section for guests age 21 and over, where guests will enjoy “complimentary summer fare, including hotdogs and fries, a dedicated cash bar and a luxury rest area.”

“May is truly a special time of year at Maymont,” said Parke Richeson, Maymont executive director. “We are so happy to provide the community with a uniquely Richmond experience: a live outdoor concert complete with a sunset over the rolling hills of this historic estate by the James.”

