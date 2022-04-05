Healthcare Pros
Man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting Sunday night identified

A man is dead after he was shot on North 19th Street late Sunday night
A man is dead after he was shot on North 19th Street late Sunday night(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a man who was gunned down late Sunday night in Shockoe Bottom.

Officers were called to the 100 block of North 19th Street around 11:16 p.m. for the report of a person shot. That’s where they found Lakeith Ruffin Jr., 30, of Richmond with a gunshot wound.

Ruffin was taken to a hospital where he later died.

At this point, police have not released any information about a potential suspect.

They’re asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

