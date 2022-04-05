Man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting Sunday night identified
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified a man who was gunned down late Sunday night in Shockoe Bottom.
Officers were called to the 100 block of North 19th Street around 11:16 p.m. for the report of a person shot. That’s where they found Lakeith Ruffin Jr., 30, of Richmond with a gunshot wound.
Ruffin was taken to a hospital where he later died.
At this point, police have not released any information about a potential suspect.
They’re asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.