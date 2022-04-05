Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says

Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.(Stephen Keller / Southwest Airlines)
By David Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AZFamily/Gray News) – A man is facing felony charges for masturbating on a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to Phoenix on Saturday, according to the FBI.

According to investigators, shortly after takeoff, the man pulled down his pants and exposed himself to the woman sitting next to him. He then touched himself four separate times during the flight.

When the man finally fell asleep, the woman sitting next to him got up and told the flight crew about what happened, federal documents say.

The FBI says when the flight landed in Phoenix, the man was interviewed by federal agents and admitted to what happened, but he said he “didn’t think what he was doing made the woman next to him uncomfortable.”

The man faces felony charges for violating obscenity laws. He faces up to 90 days in prison and a $500 fine.

Copyright 2022 AZFamily via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after he was shot on North 19th Street late Sunday night
Man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting Sunday night identified
Memorial sits at the apartment complex the 15-year-old was shot at.
‘This can’t be fixed’: 15-year-old boy killed in Petersburg apartment complex shooting
File.
Man fighting for life in hospital after shooting in Richmond neighborhood
Western Virginia Regional Jail
Man arrested for murder of missing woman after remains found in 2021
American Airlines Customer at Richmond International
Flight cancellations and delays persist beyond weekend at RIC

Latest News

Workers at Leo and Ken's Truck Stop receive about a $4,500 tip.
‘It caught me totally off guard’: Oklahoma restaurant staff gets $4,500 tip from couple
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
This is the fifth handgun caught by TSA officers at RIC this year
Providence Forge woman caught by TSA officers with handgun at RIC
Tamarion Moss will be at the children’s hospital for a few more weeks as he recovers from his...
Teen shot 7 times in a case of ‘mistaken identity,’ police say
Daring rescues are caught on police bodycam video. (CNN, WJLA, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY POLICE...
Bodycam shows rescue of baby, family from sinking car in Maryland