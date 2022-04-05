Healthcare Pros
LAJC pushing for education investment in 2022 budget

By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - About 20 different educational advocacy groups across Virginia are calling on lawmakers to agree on a state budget as soon as possible.

These advocacy groups say they are now in a waiting game. That’s because school divisions cannot plan their own budgets without the state’s being signed first.

Legal Aid Justice Center is one of them as part of “Fund Our Schools,” the largest pre-K thru 12 education advocacy coalition in the commonwealth.

The coalition is calling on Governor Glenn Youngkin and other political leaders to prioritize public education spending following the Board of Education’s “Standards of Quality.”

“Pretty much any criticism people could have of public schools boils down to whether or not we have enough money or enough funding to pay for things in our school systems,” LAJC Youth Justice Program Director Brionna Nomi said Tuesday, April 5.

Investments the coalition is pushing for focus on staff pay, construction projects, preservation of school resources, and to hire more support staff.

Nomi says the funding needs for these kinds of positions often flies under the radar when it comes to making a spending plan.

“One of the most critical things that we see that have been divested from in public education is support staff. So that looks like not having reading specialists in schools, not having enough principals or assistant principals, not having enough specialists for our English learners,” Nomi said. “It’s all sorts of essential support staff that you would assume are in buildings that we just don’t have funding for that have not been invested in from the General Assembly for decades.”

The goal is to have a budget to vote on by the end of this month.

