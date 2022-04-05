Healthcare Pros
Juvenile shot in arm in Gilpin Court

Richmond Police tell us the child was shot in the arm on St. James Street around 10:30 Monday...
Richmond Police tell us the child was shot in the arm on St. James Street around 10:30 Monday night.(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 | MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A juvenile is expected to recover after a shooting in Gilpin Court.

Richmond Police tell us the child was shot in the arm on St. James Street around 10:30 Monday night.

They have not said exactly how old that person is - or if there are any suspects.

Anyone with information about what happened can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

