Juvenile kills Ky. man who was assaulting woman, sheriff’s office says

Police lights.
Police lights.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Pulaski County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to a shooting Monday night at a home on Poplar Estates Road in Somerset.

According to the sheriff’s office, 26-year-old Travis Popplewell, of Stanford, Ky., was assaulting his girlfriend and a juvenile in the home when another juvenile shot Popplewell with a handgun.

Popplewell was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The sheriff’s office says no arrests have been made in the case, but they are still investigating.

