Henrico County experiencing some trash pick up delays

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Heads up if you live in Henrico!

Some trash collections could be delayed this week.

An exact reason for the delays was not given, but the county says if your garbage is not collected on your regular day - leave your container at the curb and crews will pick it up the next day.

