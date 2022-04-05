Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Henrico County experiencing some trash pick up delays

The county says if your garbage is not collected on your regular day - leave your container at...
The county says if your garbage is not collected on your regular day - leave your container at the curb and crews will pick it up the next day.
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Heads up if you live in Henrico!

Some trash collections could be delayed this week.

An exact reason for the delays was not given, but the county says if your garbage is not collected on your regular day - leave your container at the curb and crews will pick it up the next day.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A man is dead after he was shot on North 19th Street late Sunday night
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in Shockoe Bottom
Memorial sits at the apartment complex the 15-year-old was shot at.
‘This can’t be fixed’: 15-year-old boy killed in Petersburg apartment complex shooting
File.
Man fighting for life in hospital after shooting in Richmond neighborhood
Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Shockoe Bottom late Sunday night
News to Know for April 4: Deadly Shockoe Bottom shooting; Sacramento mass shooting; Cumberland breeding facility faces more violations
A teacher from Louisa County is running to raise money for student scholarships.
Louisa teacher starts 105-mile run to Washington D.C.

Latest News

A child was shot in Richmond's Gilpin Court Monday night
News to Know for April 5: Juvenile shot in Richmond; Fallen Henrico Officer remembered; Cocktails to-go bill signed
Angelo O'Neil Chandler
Deputies: Ashland man wanted for possessing obscene materials with minor
Richmond Police tell us the child was shot in the arm on St. James Street around 10:30 Monday...
Juvenile shot in arm in Gilpin Court
Officer Trey Sutton’s peers said he embodied confidence and kindness right up until his final...
‘Trey was family’: Fallen Henrico officer killed in multi-vehicle crash honored during prayer vigil