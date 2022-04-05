Healthcare Pros
Hanover 6-year-old calls 911 after finding mother unconscious

Jordynn is being hailed a hero.
Jordynn is being hailed a hero.(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - A 6-year-old in Hanover is being hailed a hero after calling 911 when she found her mother unconscious.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Jordynn Etheridge’s mother, Deja, recently had a medical emergency that left her completely unconscious. That’s how Jordynn found her mother at the bottom of the stairs in their home.

Jordynn called 911, stayed calm on the phone with dispatch, and met first responders outside by the road to show them inside.

After hearing Jordynn’s story, Colonel Hines invited Jordynn, Deja, and Jordynn’s sister, Peyton, to the sheriff’s office. Jordynn was then given a sheriff’s challenge coin and stuffed animal for her heroic actions.

