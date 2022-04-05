Healthcare Pros
‘Green T’ Intersection to be built at Sliding Hill, New Ashcake Roads in Hanover

Starting Monday, a “Green T” Intersection is being built at the intersection of Sliding Hill...
Starting Monday, a “Green T” Intersection is being built at the intersection of Sliding Hill and New Ashcake Roads in Hanover County(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Traffic Alert for Hanover County residents - a “Green T” Intersection is being built at the intersection of Sliding Hill and New Ashcake Roads on Monday.

Officials hope the “green t” will help eliminate some of the congestion drivers face on those roads, as well as address safety concerns.

Installation of the signal polls will take place first. Then, paving is expected to begin in late May.

Officials expect the greatest traffic impacts to take place after the final pavement.

