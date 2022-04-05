Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Henrico officer killed in crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that all flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on Wednesday.

The flags on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth will be flown at half-staff in honor of Henrico Police Officer Trey Marshall Sutton, who was killed in a crash last week in the line of duty.

The flags will be lowered at sunrise on April 6 and will remain at half-staff until sunset.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.