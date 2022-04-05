Forecast: Cloudy with rain returning this evening
A couple rounds of rain expected this week
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First round of rain begins this evening into Wednesday and the second round arrives Thursday.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm with scattered evening showers. Widespread overnight rain likely with a couple rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the low 70s. (Evening Rain Chance: 70%)
Wednesday: Few lingering early morning showers then turning partly sunny and warm during the afternoon. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 30%)
First Alert: A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday. We’re monitoring closely.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, especially midday into the afternoon. A few strong storms with damaging wind can’t be ruled out. Lows near 60, highs near 70. (Rain Chance: 70%)
Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon. Lows near 50, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 60.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.