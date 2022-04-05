First Alert Weather Day: A few strong storms possible Thursday across central Virginia
The threat for storms Thursday begins in the morning and likely continues into the afternoon
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of a few strong to severe storms across central Virginia.
The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas along and east of I-95 in a level 1 out of 5 risk, with a higher 2 out of 5 risk across southeastern Virginia.
Gusty winds and hail will be the primary concern on Thursday as a cold front crosses the area.
Storms could arrive as early as the morning commute on Thursday.
Additional storms could develop in the early afternoon along and east of I-95.
