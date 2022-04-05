Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day: A few strong storms possible Thursday across central Virginia

The threat for storms Thursday begins in the morning and likely continues into the afternoon
By Nick Russo
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of a few strong to severe storms across central Virginia.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas along and east of I-95 in a level 1 out of 5 risk, with a higher 2 out of 5 risk across southeastern Virginia.

Gusty winds and hail will be the primary concern on Thursday as a cold front crosses the area.

There is a level 1 out of 5 risk along and east of I-95 on Thursday, with a higher risk across southeastern Virginia.(WWBT)

Storms could arrive as early as the morning commute on Thursday.

Storms could arrive during the morning commute on Thursday with downpours and even some hail possible.(WWBT)

Additional storms could develop in the early afternoon along and east of I-95.

A few strong to severe storms are possible Thursday during the early afternoon, most likely east of I-95.(WWBT)

