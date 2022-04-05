Deputies: Ashland man wanted for possessing obscene materials with minor
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a wanted man.
40-year-old Angelo O’Neil Chandler, Ashland, is wanted for possessing obscene materials with a minor.
According to deputies, Chandler is 5′5 and weighs 151 pounds.
Anyone with information on Chandler’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
