Broad Street repaving project to detour GRTC buses and remove parking

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Broad Street paving project will cause many GRTC buses to be detoured off Broad Street.

The paving pattern will be in phases, starting with the westbound lanes and then moving to the eastbound lanes before moving on to the next step.

Impacts on traffic will start on Monday, April 11, and continue through June 21.

Some parking spots on Broad Street will be removed in an area where parking is already hard to come by.

”It’s rough. They have a lot of two-hour spots but not that many all-day spots,” Ashleigh Walker, who works off Broad Street, said. “I think they’re doing something on Marshal Street until the end of April. We already have gotten limited parking spaces.”

Matthew Beizzell opened up his business just two weeks ago, and the one thing he’s noticed being downtown is that parking is hard to come by.

“Yeah, especially if they don’t park in one of these back parking lots or catch a spot that may be across the street,” Beizzell said. “It has presented a little difficult, especially for my older crowd.”

Richmond Public Works says the project will be a 24-hour operation, except for Friday nights and most weekends.

While store owners understand it may enhance the downtown look, they’re just worried about the extra barrier it adds for the next few weeks.

“Them having to circle the block a few times may make the difference between someone being a customer and somebody just going to a mall or somewhere outside of downtown,” Noah Oddo, the owner of Charged Up Flagship Store, said.

Oddo said because the paving is being done in sections, he expects those extra barriers to be gone quickly.

Here is the schedule for the phases:

Phase 1 westbound: 3rd Street to Belvidere Street. April 11 to April 14.

Phase 1 eastbound: Belvidere Street to 3rd Street. April 14 to April 20.

Phase 2 westbound: Belvidere Street to Meadow Street. April 20 to April 29.

Phase 2 eastbound: Meadow Street to Belvidere Street. April 29 to May 6.

Phase 3 westbound: Meadow Street to Arthur Ashe Blvd. May 6 to May 12.

Phase 3 eastbound: Arthur Ashe Blvd to Meadow Street. May 12 to May 18.

Phase 4 westbound: Arthur Ashe Blvd to Hamilton Street. May 18 to May 25.

Phase 4 eastbound: Hamilton Street to Arthur Ashe Blvd. May 25 to June 1.

Phase 5 westbound: Hamilton Street to Staples Mill Road. June 1 to June 10.

Phase 5 eastbound: Staples Mill Road to Hamilton Street. June 10 to June 21.

Thirty days after each phase is complete, the city will paint the media Pulse Bus Only lanes red between Thompson and Foushee Streets. The color is the international standard for transit-only traffic.

To see the full list of routes impacted, click here.

