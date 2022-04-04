Woman arrested in connection to parking lot brawl, shooting outside Spotsylvania restaurant

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A 22-year-old has been arrested in connection to a parking lot brawl that led to a shooting outside a Spotsylvania restaurant last month.

Just after midnight, deputies were called to the Cancun Margarita Bar & Grill located in the 3100 block of Plank Road for a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found that a large fight started in the restaurant and moved outside to the parking lot. During the brawl, one man was shot in the hip, and another man suffered serious head injuries.

Both victims have been released from the hospital.

After viewing video surveillance, Adriana G. Hernandez, of King Geroge County was arrested for two counts of malicious wounding, malicious wounding by mob, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Hernandez went before the Magistrate and was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 582-7115.

