University of Richmond reopens museums to community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond Museums are reopening to the public for the first time in over two years due to the University’s latest COVID-19 response.

As of March 28, the university has changed its COVID-19 protocols allowing gatherings to have no COVID-related attendance restrictions and granting the University Museums the chance to reopen.

We look forward to having the greater community join the campus community in visiting our museums and seeing our current exhibitions,” said Richard Waller, Executive Director of the University of Richmond Museums. “It’s exciting to have new and old friends back in our University Museums.”

The Harnett Museum of Art, in the Modlin Center of Arts, is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., through now until April 22.

The current exhibitions include:

Flora & Fauna: Prints from the Collection

Alterations. tailored solutions to climate change

Arcadian Idylls: Landscape Masterpieces of Nineteenth-Century European and American Printmaking

Two Decades: Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Joel and Lila Harnett Print Study Center

Gee’s Bend Prints: From Quilts to Prints

The museums are free and open to the public.

For more information on directions, exhibitions, programs, and group visits check out their website.

