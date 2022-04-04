‘They are a hot commodity’: Henrico, Chesterfield libraries roll out Wi-Fi hotspot rental program

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Local libraries in the metro area are working to keep people connected by now offering Wi-Fi hotspot rentals.

Both Henrico and Chesterfield counties rolled out the programs within the last month.

On March 31, Chesterfield County’s 100 Wi-Fi hotspots became available to rent, and already, people are waiting to get their hands on them.

“They are a hot commodity across the system, particularly here at Central [Library]. Almost all the ones in the collection here are checked out,” said Jennifer Shepley, Manager of Community Services at Chesterfield County Public Library.

Gone are the days of just checking out books at your local library; now, the word is spreading about these small but impactful devices.

“Data is not free, Wi-Fi is not free in most cases, so a lot of families can’t afford that on their own,” Shepley said. “This is a way to make sure that everybody has a level playing field.

The county applied for a grant through the FCC’s Emergency Connectively Fund Program to buy the hotspots with the mindset of students.

“We knew that data access or Wi-Fi access in the county is still a concern for a lot of families in the area, and this was a way to help provide that for students and families,” Shepley said.

For three weeks you’re able to rent a hotspot from any Chesterfield public library – for free. There is a similar opportunity in Henrico County as well.

“We’ve got people placing them on hold; they’re checked out,” said Patty Conway, Community Relations Coordinator at Henrico County Public Library. “People are really putting them to good use.”

At the beginning of March, Henrico County Public Library rolled out its 50 Wi-Fi hotspots. Those were purchased through a Facebook Community Action Grant, but the focus was still the same - keeping people in the community connected, especially during this ongoing pandemic.

“People who are less likely to have internet access at home may be more at risk for having to travel to a public place in order to use Wi-Fi, or not being able to access health information at home, that kind of stuff became critical,” Conway said. “So, we thought this was something that we could provide for adults.”

Henrico was also able to secure another 50 hotspots through American Rescue Plan Act funding; those devices expected to roll out soon.

Meanwhile, Pamunkey Regional Library, which serves Goochland, Hanover, King and Queen, and King William counties, and the towns of Ashland and West Point, also have Wi-Fi hotspots rentals.

In April 2020, the library system launched its program, offering 120 hotspots across its 10 branches. The library system director said hotspot rentals are still in demand two years after the program started.

According to the Richmond Public Library’s website, it does not appear a similar program is in place.

The library systems do keep track of how many hotspots they have on hand. To track one down for rental, you can head to your locality’s library website.

