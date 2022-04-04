Sandy River Distillery announced newest tourist attraction by Gov. Youngkin

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced a new Virginia-focused distillery will call High Bridge State Park and Appomattox River near Farmville home.

The family-owned Sandy River Distillery will reside in the popular Sandy River Outdoor Adventures Resort. An 1840s log cabin from Prospect, Virginia has been rebuilt on the resort to serve as the tasting room.

“Today’s new agriculture and tourism-focused announcement shows that the entrepreneurial spirit in Virginia continues to grow,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Sandy River Distillery is giving our residents and our visitors yet another reason to get out and experience all the Commonwealth has to offer.”

Sandy River Distillery is set to produce “grain-to-glass” whiskey and gin, sourcing as many ingredients from Prince Edward County as possible, including berries grown on Sandy River’s farm. More than 20 tons of Virginia-grown corn, berries and rye will be utilized in the distillery’s spirit-making process.

“Through our unique destination and the mixing of old and new techniques and materials, we seek to honor the history of Virginia homesteaders, traditional craft distilling, and to tell the story of who we are today,” said Sandy River Distillery owner Mark Smith. “We hope our distillery can be a bridge between our region’s farmers and our community’s many residents and visitors, and that through our use of local ingredients and commitment to producing only the highest quality whiskeys and spirits, together we are Distilling Pure Adventure.”

All of their whiskeys use Virginia-grown grains and are aged in new White Oak barrels produced by Speyside Bourbon Cooperage in Atkins.

“This project is a great example of the strong connection that Virginia’s surging craft beverage industry is forging between that state’s two largest industries, agriculture and tourism,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “I thank Sandy River Distillery for their commitment to Virginia sourcing and I am pleased we could partner with Prince Edward County for their first-ever AFID award to help bring new jobs, investment and market opportunities for our farmers to this part of rural Virginia.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Prince Edward County and Sandy River Distillery to secure this project with a $25,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund (AFID). Prince Edward County will match with local funds.

This is Prince Edward County’s first-ever AFID Facility Grant award, an economic development tool to help localities support new and expanding agriculture and forestry-based businesses.

