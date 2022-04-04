Healthcare Pros
Richmond gas prices drop 5.7 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.81 per gallon Monday
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.81 per gallon Monday
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for drivers, the latest gas prices have dropped 5.7 per gallon this past week, averaging $4.03 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 24.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.81 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $4.59 per gallon, which is a 78.0 cents per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.



