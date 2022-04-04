Richmond Bread Riots: How women fought inflation as their families starved

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A large crowd of hungry women from one of Richmond’s working-class neighborhoods demanded to see Governor John Letcher 159 years ago - on April 2, 1863.

They wanted fair prices on food after months of high inflation.

The women marched down Main Street shouting ‘bread’ as they smashed store windows and grabbed what they could to feed their hungry families.

Learn all about this moment in history from Karen Sherry with the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Episode 4 of Season 6 of the How We Got Here Podcast:

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.