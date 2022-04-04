RACC hosts puppy snuggle sessions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Sunday, Richmond Animal Care and Control put on a puppy play party!

7 puppies were tasked with a very special job - they went to work providing hugs and snuggles to those who needed them most.

RACC says they had over 400 requests from people to come to play with their puppies, because of the huge response they plan on doing it again with future litters.

