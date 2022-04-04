Prayer vigil to be held for Henrico officer killed in multi-vehicle crash last week
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, a prayer vigil will be held to remember a young Henrico Police Officer killed in a crash while on duty last week.
It’s from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Police Memorial along East Parham Road.
Henrico Police Chief Eric English is expected to speak - as well as the county manager. Some of Officer Trey Sutton’s family members are expected to attend.
