Prayer vigil to be held for Henrico officer killed in multi-vehicle crash last week

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, a prayer vigil will be held to remember a young Henrico Police Officer killed in a crash while on duty last week.

It’s from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Police Memorial along East Parham Road.

Henrico Police Chief Eric English is expected to speak - as well as the county manager. Some of Officer Trey Sutton’s family members are expected to attend.

