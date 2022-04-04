Police seek man accused of firing shots at vehicles

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a man they say fired shots at vehicles leaving a gas station.

On March 23, police said a white Chevrolet Malibu and a white Dodge Caliber went to the Shell Gas Station in the 7000 block of Hull Street Road.

Police are searching for a man they say fired shots at vehicles leaving a gas station. (Crime Solvers)

Officials said one of the people that got out of the Chevrolet Malibu had a brief interaction with the driver of the Dodge Caliber before they both left the parking lot.

Police said a man was then seen chasing after both vehicles and firing shots at them as they drove north on Turner Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.