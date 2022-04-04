Healthcare Pros
PHOTOS: New York police rescue seal from Long Island roadway

Police were called to assist a wayward traveler in Southampton, New York, Sunday after a baby...
Police were called to assist a wayward traveler in Southampton, New York, Sunday after a baby seal was spotted scooting through a traffic circle.(Southampton Town Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Police came to the rescue of an aquatic animal on Sunday that found itself trapped on the dry land of a New York street.

In a Facebook post, Southampton Town police said their dispatchers received a call Sunday about a seal in the roadway at a Long Island traffic circle.

Officers responded to the location and found a baby harbor seal in the roadway near an inn.

The officers detained the seal until it was taken safely by the Riverhead Foundation Rescue Center of the Long Island Aquarium.

The program director of the center said seal season is approaching. He said that harbor seals usually rest on rocks and beaches, and something like this situation is uncommon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

