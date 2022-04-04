Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Officers seize more than $4M worth of meth hidden inside cans of sealant

According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor trying to cross the border revealed...
According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor trying to cross the border revealed nearly 220 pounds of meth.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) – Customs and Border officers seized more than $4 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside cans of waterproof sealant.

According to authorities, a K-9 inspection of a tractor and trailer trying to cross the border revealed nearly 220 pounds of meth.

“Officers assigned to our cargo facilities utilize their enforcement expertise to target these high-risk commodities. It has led to the discovery of dangerous hard narcotics,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Large-scale seizures, such as this one, exemplify our mission priorities in securing the border.”

CBP said the case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Virginia State Police investigate shooting along I-64 in Henrico
Man killed at Hopewell Wawa gas station
Witnesses: Argument leads to deadly shooting at Hopewell gas station
File
Norfolk Police looking for man responsible in triple shooting at mall
Janet Buchman, 60, was last seen on March 30 wearing red pajamas and a brown fleece jacket.
Missing Powhatan woman, allegedly left to meet person from internet, found safe
Richmond Police received calls of a person shot just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
RPD: Woman shot in Richmond motel room

Latest News

A teacher from Louisa County is running to raise money for student scholarships.
Louisa teacher starts 105-mile run to Washington D.C.
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden: Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings in Ukraine
Officials are looking for Aspen Marie Roth, 4, and Serenity Ann Naslund, 2, who they say were...
Amber Alert: 2 children taken from Wyoming; suspect may be headed to Texas, police say
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Suddenly, Tesla’s Elon Musk is Twitter’s biggest stakeholder
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles during a meeting with Sen. Tammy Baldwin,...
Senate panel to vote on Jackson nomination to Supreme Court