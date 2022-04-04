News to Know for April 4: Deadly Shockoe Bottom shooting; Sacramento mass shooting; Cumberland breeding facility faces more violations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have some breaking news from overnight in Richmond. A man is dead after he was shot in Shockoe Bottom. Let’s get into this breaking news and our other top headlines.

Man Killed In Shockoe Bottom

A man is dead after he was shot on North 19th Street late Sunday night (WWBT)

It happened around 11:15 last night near the intersection of North 19th Street and East Franklin Street.

We do not yet have any information about a possible suspect, but anyone who knows something about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Another Man Fighting For His Life...

File Graphic (MGN ONLINE)

Last night Richmond Police responded to calls of a person shot in the 300 block of Labrook Drive just after 7:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was immediately taken to a local hospital.

There is currently no word on any suspects or what led to the shooting.

Sacramento Mass Shooting Kills 6, Injures 12

A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) (Associated Press)

The search continues for multiple shooters after 6 people were killed and a dozen more hurt in California’s capital city.

Police say there was a large crowd in the area when some kind of fight started. Moments later - the gunfire began.

Sacramento’s police chief says they’ve collected hundreds of pieces of evidence, including a stolen handgun.

Meanwhile, the city’s mayor says it’s past time to take more action to help young people avoid violence.

More Violations Found At Cumberland Facility

Beagles enclosed in kennels at a breeding facility owned by Envigo in Cumberland, Virginia. Federal regulators and animal welfare groups have uncovered critical violations within the facility, including hundreds of puppy deaths with no causes listed. (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals)

A recent federal inspection report found new violations at a beagle breeding facility in Cumberland.

A March 8th report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture found five additional violations - all were repeat violations.

This included continued failure to provide adequate veterinary care and unsafe conditions - that caused dogs to become stuck in the facility’s flooring.

Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are now calling on the USDA to suspend the breeding center’s license.

Sunny & Dry

Today is going to be a sunny and dry day, but we can expect some rain late Tuesday and another round of wet weather on Thursday.

Lows will be in the mid-30s, and highs in the mid-60s.

Final Thought

