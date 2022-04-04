News to Know for April 4: Deadly Shockoe Bottom shooting; Sacramento mass shooting; Cumberland breeding facility faces more violations
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have some breaking news from overnight in Richmond. A man is dead after he was shot in Shockoe Bottom. Let’s get into this breaking news and our other top headlines.
Man Killed In Shockoe Bottom
It happened around 11:15 last night near the intersection of North 19th Street and East Franklin Street.
We do not yet have any information about a possible suspect, but anyone who knows something about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Another Man Fighting For His Life...
Last night Richmond Police responded to calls of a person shot in the 300 block of Labrook Drive just after 7:00 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was immediately taken to a local hospital.
There is currently no word on any suspects or what led to the shooting.
Sacramento Mass Shooting Kills 6, Injures 12
The search continues for multiple shooters after 6 people were killed and a dozen more hurt in California’s capital city.
Police say there was a large crowd in the area when some kind of fight started. Moments later - the gunfire began.
Sacramento’s police chief says they’ve collected hundreds of pieces of evidence, including a stolen handgun.
Meanwhile, the city’s mayor says it’s past time to take more action to help young people avoid violence.
More Violations Found At Cumberland Facility
A recent federal inspection report found new violations at a beagle breeding facility in Cumberland.
A March 8th report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture found five additional violations - all were repeat violations.
This included continued failure to provide adequate veterinary care and unsafe conditions - that caused dogs to become stuck in the facility’s flooring.
Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are now calling on the USDA to suspend the breeding center’s license.
Sunny & Dry
Today is going to be a sunny and dry day, but we can expect some rain late Tuesday and another round of wet weather on Thursday.
Lows will be in the mid-30s, and highs in the mid-60s.
Final Thought
“The only way of finding the limits of the possible is by going beyond them into the impossible.” -- Arthur C. Clarke
