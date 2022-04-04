Man killed in Sunday night shooting in Shockoe Bottom
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after he was gunned down late Sunday night in Shockoe Bottom.
Police were called to North 19th Street around 11:15 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
At this point, police have not released any information about a potential suspect.
They’re asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
