Man killed in Sunday night shooting in Shockoe Bottom

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect
A man is dead after he was shot on North 19th Street late Sunday night
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after he was gunned down late Sunday night in Shockoe Bottom.

Police were called to North 19th Street around 11:15 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

At this point, police have not released any information about a potential suspect.

They’re asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

