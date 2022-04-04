Healthcare Pros
Man fighting for life in hospital after shooting in Richmond neighborhood

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is currently in the hospital after being shot Sunday evening.

Richmond police responded to calls of a person shot in the 300 block of Labrook Drive just after 7 p.m. on April 3.

When officers arrived they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was immediately taken to a local hospital.

There is currently no word on any suspects or what led to the shooting.

