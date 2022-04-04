Healthcare Pros
Louisa teacher starts 105-mile run to Washington D.C.

A teacher from Louisa County is running to raise money for student scholarships.
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Louisa County teacher is lacing up her running shoes to run to Washington D.C. to raise money for student scholarships.

On Monday morning, Kate Fletcher started her 105-mile run from Louisa County High School for the Lion Pride Run with support from students, faculty and staff.

“There are going to be all kinds of emotions. There will be times that I’m wanting to quit because those times happen, but they happen in life too,” said Fletcher at the starting line.

Fletcher brought the concept of the Lion Pride Run to life in 2016. Since the start of the run, more than $70,000 has been raised to help 25 seniors from Louisa County High School go to college.

During this year’s run, Fletcher’s position will be live-streamed to all six schools in Louisa County, with help from a GPS tracker, to provide students and staff with a look at her progress.

Fletcher is scheduled to arrive in Washington D.C. on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

