Lawyer for man who confessed to 3 murders suggests mental health evaluation

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A man who confessed to three murders in Hampton Roads during jailhouse interviews - will likely have a mental health evaluation.

According to WVEC, Cola Beale appeared in court via video feed a day after his arrest. The public defender suggested a mental health evaluation but said he wanted to meet with Beale first.

Beale admitted to killing his girlfriend, adoptive father, and cousin before the U.S. Marshals caught up with him on Thursday.

He’s a registered sex offender - previously serving prison time for armed robbery and sexually assaulting a child.

He’ll be back in court this week - facing murder charges in the shooting of his cousin.

