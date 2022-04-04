Healthcare Pros
Lady A to perform at Meadow Event Park in July

By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready country music fans! Lady A will perform as part of the After Hours Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park this summer.

The concert is scheduled for July 29th at 6:00 p.m. and gates open at 5:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. - but a limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $26 until April 14th while supplies last.

The event is rain or shine, but no refunds will be given.

To purchase tickets, click here.

