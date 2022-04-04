Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Harrisonburg man sentenced to 20 years for sex crimes

Hernandez remains in custody at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.
Hernandez remains in custody at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.(Harrisonburg Police Department (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On March 28, 2022, 26-year-old Ramon Hernandez of Harrisonburg pleaded guilty in Rockingham County Circuit Court to object sexual penetration by force and strangulation, both felonies.

Hernandez received a 40-year sentence with 20 years suspended for object sexual penetration by force and received a five-year sentence for strangulation with all five years suspended.

Upon release, Hernandez will serve 8 years of supervised probation and will have to register as a sex offender. He remains in custody at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.

On August 26, 2021, an 84-year-old female victim reported that she was sexually assaulted by a nearby neighbor. Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit examined evidence that identified Hernandez as the suspect.

Subsequent interviews and further investigation revealed that Hernandez knocked on the door to the victim’s residence and asked the victim, who resided alone, for baking ingredients.

Once Hernandez was invited inside the home, investigators say he attacked the victim and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious. The victim was later transported to Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital for treatment and has since recovered from her injuries.

Hernandez was arrested the same day of the assault and was initially charged with object sexual penetration by force, sexual battery and strangulation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after he was shot on North 19th Street late Sunday night
Man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting Sunday night identified
Memorial sits at the apartment complex the 15-year-old was shot at.
‘This can’t be fixed’: 15-year-old boy killed in Petersburg apartment complex shooting
File.
Man fighting for life in hospital after shooting in Richmond neighborhood
Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Shockoe Bottom late Sunday night
News to Know for April 4: Deadly Shockoe Bottom shooting; Sacramento mass shooting; Cumberland breeding facility faces more violations
American Airlines Customer at Richmond International
Flight cancellations and delays persist beyond weekend at RIC

Latest News

The bill supports hospitality businesses struggling to rebound following the pandemic.
Youngkin signs bill extending cocktails to-go through July 2024
VDOT says it wants to know what improvements you think should be made to address bike,...
VDOT opens survey on safety improvements for 5 busy roads in central Virginia
A man is dead after he was shot on North 19th Street late Sunday night
Man killed in Shockoe Bottom shooting Sunday night identified
Dr. A.C. Fowlkes
VSU hires first Director for the Office of Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging
The county says if your garbage is not collected on your regular day - leave your container at...
Henrico County experiencing some trash pick up delays