Forecast: A couple chances for rain in the workweek

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will still be dry and sunny, but rain arrives late Tuesday with another round of wet weather expected on Thursday.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a few showers by evening with widespread overnight rain. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Scattered showers possible early in the morning, then partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Early AM Rain Chance: 40%)

First Alert: A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday. We’re monitoring closely.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.