Forecast: A couple chances for rain in the workweek
Dry Monday, rain chances begin tomorrow evening
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today will still be dry and sunny, but rain arrives late Tuesday with another round of wet weather expected on Thursday.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a few showers by evening with widespread overnight rain. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
Wednesday: Scattered showers possible early in the morning, then partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Early AM Rain Chance: 40%)
First Alert: A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday. We’re monitoring closely.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Friday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
