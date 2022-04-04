Flight cancellations and delays persist beyond weekend at RIC

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Travelers planning to fly out for spring break ran into a headache over the weekend, with many issues continuing Monday.

Many quickly realized they needed to pack their patience at Richmond International Airport (RIC) due to widespread flight delays and cancellations.

RIC’s spokesperson Troy Bell told NBC12 on Monday that 33 flights have been canceled in the last four days, on top of dozens of delays, which is uncommon this time of year.

Kevin Caicedo planned to fly back to Florida on a Spirit Airlines flight, but it was canceled.

“We’re not even entirely sure what really happened, as there was no assistance available at the front desk to answer those questions,” Kevin Caicedo said. “It is leaving me hanging for sure, that not knowing what the situation is about, and that I’m practically stuck on an island.”

According to FlightAware, many of these cancellations and delays were due to severe thunderstorms in Florida, technology issues for some airlines, and persistent labor shortages.

Caicedo had no choice but to book another flight home.

“The price itself wasn’t very cheap,” he said.

To make matters worse, it was his birthday!

“We were supposed to cut a cake back home...but it looks like that’s not going to be the case,” Caicedo said.

John Morris was also flying to Florida, but the flight was delayed.

“It is what it is. You gotta deal with it,” he said. “A lot of people have it a lot worse from what I’ve seen.”

High school student Dylan White was also in limbo. He returned to RIC after being stranded in the airport for 8 hours with fellow students this past Saturday.

“We were going to Belize two years ago, and that trip got canceled because COVID, so then we rescheduled it for now,” he said. “We were supposed to leave two days ago, but then our flight got delayed, delayed, delayed, and then canceled, so now, we’re trying to leave today.”

White is flying with American Airlines.

Some other airlines having trouble include JetBlue, Southwest, Allegiant and Spirit.

JetBlue caused most problems at RIC Monday, with half of its flights delayed and a quarter of them canceled. Southwest cited system-wide technology issues for its cancellations and delays.

“It might be because of shortage of pilots or mechanical issues with the plane and all that, so hopefully it’ll get better,” White said.

RIC’s Spokesperson Troy Bell advises everyone flying in the next few days to monitor the status of their flights and be aware of potential rebooking options.

For example, Southwest is letting customers rebook flights at no charge.

