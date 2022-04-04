English teacher to run from Louisa to Washington D.C. to raise money for scholarships
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, a Louisa County High School teacher will be running all the way from Louisa to Washington D.C. - that’s 105 miles!
This is not her first time running this incredibly long distance. English teacher Katherine Fletcher has been doing this for the last six years - all to raise money for scholarships.
Back in 2018, Fletcher ran 100 miles around the Louisa County High School track - while it was snowing!
Ms. Fletcher left the high school at 9:00 a.m. to kick off her journey.
