Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Deputies: Woman reportedly fires shots during argument in parking lot

On April 3, deputies were called just before midnight to the 10100 block of Patriot Highway for...
On April 3, deputies were called just before midnight to the 10100 block of Patriot Highway for a reported shooting.(Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said a woman fired shots during an argument in a parking lot.

On April 3, deputies were called just before midnight to the 10100 block of Patriot Highway for a reported shooting.

At the scene, deputies found that an argument happened in the parking lot of a business, where a woman reportedly assaulted another woman and fired several shots. Officials said one of the shots hit the victim’s vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

The suspect then left the area, but deputies later spotted the vehicle.

Kyla Monesia Smith, 22, was arrested and charged with reckless handle of a firearm, assault and battery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. She is being held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 540-582-7115.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police Lights
Virginia State Police investigate shooting along I-64 in Henrico
Man killed at Hopewell Wawa gas station
Witnesses: Argument leads to deadly shooting at Hopewell gas station
A man is dead after he was shot on North 19th Street late Sunday night
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in Shockoe Bottom
Police were called to the 300 block of Crestfall Court for the reports of a person shot.
15-year-old boy killed in Petersburg apartment complex shooting
File.
Man fighting for life in hospital after shooting in Richmond neighborhood

Latest News

As of March 31, Wi-Fi hotspots are available to rent at Chesterfield County public libraries.
‘They are a hot commodity’: Henrico, Chesterfield libraries roll out Wi-Fi hotspot rental program
A teacher from Louisa County is running to raise money for student scholarships.
Louisa teacher starts 105-mile run to Washington D.C.
House and Senate versions of the state’s two-year spending plan are still about $3 billion apart.
No deal on Virginia budget as lawmakers return for special session
The women marched down Main Street shouting "bread" as they smashed store windows and grabbed...
Richmond Bread Riots: How women fought inflation as their families starved
Traffic alert generic
Debris cleanup along I-64 to cause lane closure