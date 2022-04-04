Deputies: Woman reportedly fires shots during argument in parking lot

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said a woman fired shots during an argument in a parking lot.

On April 3, deputies were called just before midnight to the 10100 block of Patriot Highway for a reported shooting.

At the scene, deputies found that an argument happened in the parking lot of a business, where a woman reportedly assaulted another woman and fired several shots. Officials said one of the shots hit the victim’s vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

The suspect then left the area, but deputies later spotted the vehicle.

Kyla Monesia Smith, 22, was arrested and charged with reckless handle of a firearm, assault and battery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. She is being held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 540-582-7115.

