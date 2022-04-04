Healthcare Pros
Debris cleanup along I-64 to cause lane closure

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Crews will continue to clean up debris along Interstate 64 in Louisa County.

While crews are cleaning, drivers should expect the left lane closures between mile markers 131 and 138.

The closure will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

So far, crews have picked up nearly 230,000 cubic yards of debris in Louisa.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

