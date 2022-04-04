Debris cleanup along I-64 to cause lane closure

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - Crews will continue to clean up debris along Interstate 64 in Louisa County.

While crews are cleaning, drivers should expect the left lane closures between mile markers 131 and 138.

The closure will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

So far, crews have picked up nearly 230,000 cubic yards of debris in Louisa.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.