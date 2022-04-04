Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Coca-Cola releases new ‘pixel flavored’ drink

Coke's latest flavor is here, and it's a weird one.
Coke's latest flavor is here, and it's a weird one.(Coca-cola)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Coke lovers, there is a new flavor. And it’s a little weird.

It’s dubbed Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Byte, and it’s supposed to taste like pixels.

The company says it makes the intangible taste of a pixel tangible, featuring bright elements up front and a refreshing finish, according to Coca-Cola.

The “byte” beverage is all about gaming.

The new product has existed longer online than in real life. It first appeared in late March on an island in the Fortnite video game.

Just last month, the company announced a limited edition flavor called Coca-Cola Starlight, a red version of the iconic soda with flavor “inspired by space.”

U.S. Customers can buy Byte online starting May 2, while supplies last. It’s available only in a two-pack and it will set you back around $15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Virginia State Police investigate shooting along I-64 in Henrico
Man killed at Hopewell Wawa gas station
Witnesses: Argument leads to deadly shooting at Hopewell gas station
A man is dead after he was shot on North 19th Street late Sunday night
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in Shockoe Bottom
File
Norfolk Police looking for man responsible in triple shooting at mall
Janet Buchman, 60, was last seen on March 30 wearing red pajamas and a brown fleece jacket.
Missing Powhatan woman, allegedly left to meet person from internet, found safe

Latest News

Police were called to assist a wayward traveler in Southampton, New York, Sunday after a baby...
New York police rescue seal from roadway
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles during a meeting with Sen. Tammy Baldwin,...
Senate panel moves toward vote on Jackson court nomination
People with horses and carriages crossing bridge, with portions of Richmond burning in...
Looking back at the burning of Richmond
A man who scavenges recyclable materials for a living rests to smoke a cigarette on a mountain...
WHO says 99% of world’s population breathes poor-quality air
Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort...
Parkland, Florida, school shooter’s jury selection begins