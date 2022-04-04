Healthcare Pros
Capitol Police seek man accused of stealing tools from General Assembly Building construction site

Anyone with information can call police.
Anyone with information can call police.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing power tools from the General Assembly Building construction site.

Police said the suspect broke into the site on March 9 around 3:45 a.m. and took numerous power drills/drivers.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 786-2568 and ask for the investigator on duty.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

