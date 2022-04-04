Capitol Police seek man accused of stealing tools from General Assembly Building construction site

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing power tools from the General Assembly Building construction site.

Police said the suspect broke into the site on March 9 around 3:45 a.m. and took numerous power drills/drivers.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 786-2568 and ask for the investigator on duty.

