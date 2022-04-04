Capitol Police seek man accused of stealing tools from General Assembly Building construction site
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Capitol Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing power tools from the General Assembly Building construction site.
Police said the suspect broke into the site on March 9 around 3:45 a.m. and took numerous power drills/drivers.
Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 786-2568 and ask for the investigator on duty.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.