Allen & Allen seeks nominations for Hometown Heroes Award

This is the 10th anniversary of the Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes Award.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Personal injury law firm Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen is seeking nominations for its 13th annual Hometown Heroes Award.

2021 was another year marked with uncertainty and perseverance, so the law firm wants to recognize those in the community who went above and beyond to help their neighbors.

“The Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes award is something our entire firm looks forward to each year, and we take pride in the fact that it’s become such a staple in communities across central Virginia,” said Edward Allen, president of Allen & Allen. “Our firm was founded on service more than 110 years ago and we have always drawn strength from helping others. We are guided by the principle of going above and beyond for our communities, which is a big reason we enjoy recognizing others who share that passion.”

Community leaders, foster parents, disability advocates, small business owners, teachers, police officers and firefighters have all been previous winners of the award. Since the award was created, more than 500 community members have been honored.

People can fill out the nomination form online. Nominations will be accepted through April 29.

The Hometown Heroes will be announced on June 20.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

