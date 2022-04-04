15-year-old boy killed in Petersburg apartment complex shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 15-year-old boy has died after a shooting occurred at a Petersburg apartment complex Saturday evening.

Police were called to the 300 block of Crestfall Court for the reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived at Lieutenant’s Run Apartments, they found the victim, Tyjuan Crenshaw II, 15, of Petersburg with gunshot wounds in the breezeway of the apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, a second juvenile arrived at the hospital with head trauma and is in critical condition.

Anyone with any information can call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

