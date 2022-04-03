Healthcare Pros
Witnesses: Argument leads to deadly shooting at Hopewell gas station

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after an overnight shooting at a Wawa gas station in Hopewell.

Police say just before 3am on Sunday April 3rd, officers responded to 907 Colonial Corner Drive for a report of a shooting. When they got there they found Willie Studivant of Hopewell with multiple gunshot wounds, lying on the ground near a fuel pump. He was rushed to John Randolph Medical Center where he later died.

According to witnesses the shooting happened after an argument between Studivant and the suspect, described as wearing a black hat, dark hooded sweatshirt, and dark sweatpants with white stripping on the outside of the pants leg. He was approximately 6′0″ to 6′2″, 150 to 175 lbs., mid to late 20′s with short facial hair and a short dreaded hairstyle.

So far no arrests have been made.

If you have information about this shooting, contact Lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

