Virginia State Police investigate shooting along I-64 in Henrico

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened along a highway in Henrico County.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 police were called to I-64 west around I-295 north by a woman whose vehicle was shot at. 

The caller was driving a white Honda sedan when her vehicle was shot twice by a person driving a burgundy sedan.

The woman was not injured during this incident.

This is a developing story.

