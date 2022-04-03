Virginia State Police investigate shooting along I-64 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened along a highway in Henrico County.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 police were called to I-64 west around I-295 north by a woman whose vehicle was shot at.

The caller was driving a white Honda sedan when her vehicle was shot twice by a person driving a burgundy sedan.

The woman was not injured during this incident.

This is a developing story.

