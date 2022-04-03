Healthcare Pros
UNC gets best of Duke in epic 3rd meeting at Final Four

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) shoots past Duke center Mark Williams (15) during the...
North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) shoots past Duke center Mark Williams (15) during the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Caleb Love and North Carolina proved they could play their outside-shooting finesse style better than Duke could play bully ball.

And that helped the Tar Heels claim a titanic third battle this year in the Final Four — their first meeting ever in the NCAA Tournament.

Love scored 28 points to help UNC beat Duke 81-77 in Saturday night’s national semifinals. North Carolina shot 50% and made 7 of 13 3-pointers after halftime.

It was a familiar storyline from UNC’s win in retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game four weeks earlier.

Love shook off an 0-for-5 start to score 22 after halftime.

